SC town’s embattled new mayor immediately suspended

DILLON, S.C. (AP) – The new mayor of a small South Carolina town has taken his oath of office but was then immediately suspended under an executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster.
John Corey Jackson, Dillon’s new leader, faces 11 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation involving multiple minors. News outlets report Jackson was sworn in Thursday afternoon in a private ceremony. Clerk of Council Tina Scott administered the oath during the ceremony held at the Dillon City Complex.
McMaster’s order went into effect the moment Jackson took the oath or tried to exercise any powers.
Jackson’s attorney, Rose Mary Parham, in a statement said the suspension is standard procedure for elected officials facing criminal charges. She says her client maintains his innocence and looks forward to his day in court.
