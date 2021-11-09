SC to get hundreds of new jobs following company’s expansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says a company that makes products for several sectors, including homeland security and defense, announced plans Tuesday to set up operations in South Carolina.
Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., said the project will create about 300 new jobs in Charleston County. The company said the new facility, which will be located in North Charleston, will increase its manufacturing capacity and support future growth.
The new facility is expected to open by fall 2022.
Elbit Systems makes high-performance products and system solutions for the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation and medical instrumentation sectors.