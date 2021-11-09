SC to get hundreds of new jobs following company’s expansion

FILE – In this July 15, 2021 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens as Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corp. CEO Lou Kennedy speaks during a news conference in West Columbia, S.C. A leading anti-abortion group has picked McMaster as its first state-level endorsement in next year’s elections. The organization tells The Associated Press, Tuesday, Aug. 10, that it’s part of a broader strategy to seed top jobs with abortion opponents as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to give states more power over the issue. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says a company that makes products for several sectors, including homeland security and defense, announced plans Tuesday to set up operations in South Carolina.

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems Ltd., said the project will create about 300 new jobs in Charleston County. The company said the new facility, which will be located in North Charleston, will increase its manufacturing capacity and support future growth.

The new facility is expected to open by fall 2022.

Elbit Systems makes high-performance products and system solutions for the defense, homeland security, commercial aviation and medical instrumentation sectors.