SC teen sentenced for racist videos

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A 16 year-old boy has been sentenced to five days in juvenile jail and 18 months of probation for creating racist videos and threatening to shoot up his Catholic School in South Carolina.

The videos showed the white teen shooting at a box which he states represents all black men. In the video, he is seen using racial slurs several times.

The videos of the teen were sent through group chat where he also threatened to shoot up Cardinal Newman high school.

The state newspaper reports the teen said in court on Wednesday, Oct. 2, that he was sorry and disgusted at himself for the pain he has caused the school and the African-American community.

The teen pleaded guilty to second degree assault and unlawful communications in Family Court. His name will not be released due to him being a juvenile.