SC teachers protest school reopenings in ‘motor march’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds of teachers are protesting South Carolina’s plan to reopen schools for in-person classes this fall.

Teachers drove past the statehouse and governor’s mansion in Columbia on Monday afternoon.

Related Content SCCPSS to host virtual orientation for incoming educators Video

News outlets reported protesters from across the state called on schools to start the academic year with virtual learning until teachers feel safe enough to return to their classrooms.

Organizers of the motor march said that call is out of a concern for the safety of students, educators and staff amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

School districts still have the flexibility to design their own reopening plans, which must be approved by the Department of Education.

On Monday, the department approved six of those plans, which had a range of in-person and virtual options for parents and students.