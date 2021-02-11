South Carolina teachers could get 2 raises this year

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Palmetto State teachers could be in line for not one, but two pay raises this year.

Step up pay increases were frozen last year because of the pandemic.

Now, South Carolina lawmakers are deciding if educators should get that money and more in 2021.

The bill would use about $50 million from the state’s reserve fund to pay for the raise. It would mean at least $650 more on average per paycheck by June.

“Last year, with the continuing resolution, we couldn’t provide them with those increases,” explained S.C. Sen. Tom Davis (R-District 46). “Now that we have the money, now we can go back and take care of it.

“That’s got to be a priority. It’s all about with budgets, you set priorities, and K-12 education and health care are always going to be top two priorities as far as I’m concerned.”

Gov. Henry McMaster only proposed step increases in the 2021-22 budget, not the retroactive changes.

The South Carolina House has already passed the bill, and a Senate subcommittee has also approved the raise.

It still awaits approval in the full Senate. That could happen by the end of the month.