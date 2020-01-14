SC teacher accused of having sex with student arrested

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) – A high school teacher in South Carolina has been arrested after being accused of having sex with a student.

News outlets report the Darlington County School District said Monday that Anna Elizabeth Jeanette Patton is on administrative leave.

Authorities say she sent explicit images and messages to the 16-year-old student beginning in October.

She’s also accused of having sex with the student multiple times. An arrest warrant says probable cause was obtained through evidence and statements from the teen.

It’s unclear whether Patton had an attorney who could speak for her. She was in jail without bond.