SC taps interim public health director for permanent post

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s health agency has named as public health director a doctor who’s been on the job on an interim basis during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Brannon Traxler is a Greenville, South Carolina native who took on the temporary role after serving as the state’s chief medical officer for the COVID-19 response.

“As a lifelong South Carolinian, I am dedicated to DHEC’s mission to promote and protect the health of the people and environment of our great state, and it is an honor to be selected to work alongside our amazing DHEC team as we work together to improve the lives of all those who live, work and play in our state,” stated Traxler.

Traxler has made regular appearances at media briefings and answering questions for the general public since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said in a statement Thursday that Traxler has previously overseen the state’s vaccination plan rollout and its Hepatitis A response.