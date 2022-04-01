GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Some students and staff returned to Tanglewood Middle School on Friday.

This is less than 24-hours after 12-year-old Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson was shot on campus. The Greenville County Coroner reports he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

“There’s no classroom instruction going on, really this is an opportunity for people to come back to the school, find support in each other,” said Tim Waller, the director of media relations for Greenville County Schools.

Friday was an optional day of attendance at the school and district leaders said it was a chance for students to come together, remember their classmate and talk to counselors.

“We have a small crowd here today. Tanglewood Middle School, on a normal day, has about 800 students,” said Waller.

District leaders opened school doors, giving students, staff and parents a chance to grieve and talk with counselors and mental health professionals.

“As soon as someone goes into the school, they’re greeted automatically by friendly faces, smiling faces, and also some of our social workers and school counselors who are there to make them feel comfortable and welcome,” said Waller.

People who had loved ones inside the school on Thursday said it was a traumatic day. They said it’s taking a toll on mental health.

“She was there, she was a few steps ahead of where the young man was shot. She turned and saw him on the floor,” said Traci Fant, with Freedom Fighters Upstate SC, talking about a loved one who was at the school.

Community activist and family friend of the victim, Bruce Wilson, brought his niece back to Tanglewood on Friday.

“I was concerned last night when I was notified last night that the school was going to be open,” said Wilson.

He met with the superintendent, who Wilson said explained the importance of offering help and support for all students and staff.

“After speaking with him, I understood the reason why he opened the school and I think it was a positive thing to do,” said Wilson.

Now, Wilson believes it’s time to support the Jackson family.

“Of course, they are devastated. They’re still trying to wrap their heads around what happened. The mother is having a very difficult time,” said Wilson.

He said as people question how and why this happened, the most important thing they can do is pray.

“Uplift this family and keep prayers for this family. I think at this moment, right now, that’s what this community needs to be doing,” said Wilson.

Waller said students and staff will return to school on Monday. He said they’re hoping to return to as close to a normal routine as possible. He also said additional law enforcement will be on campus to make sure students and staff feel safe.