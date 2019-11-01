SC students disciplined for ‘whites,’ ‘colored’ signs over water fountains

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CNN Newsource) – Multiple South Carolina students have been disciplined for their involvement in a racially offensive “prank,” according to the West Ashley High School principal.

An image going viral on social media shows two water fountains with signs taped above them. The sign on the left said “Whites Only!” and the sign on the right said “Colored Only.”

Principal Ryan Cumback said the students involved, who he said are of different racial backgrounds, admitted the “prank” was wrong and were punished in accordance with Charleston County School District protocol.

“I understand how upsetting the image posted on social media is. That is why we acted swiftly in addressing the matter and why I am reaching out tonight,” Cumback said in a letter to parents and students.

Please know I welcome your feedback, input, and concerns on the situation…and how we can move forward together. It is my sincere hope that we (staff, parents, students) can come together as a community by not allowing the actions of a few students define who we are and what we are trying to become at WAHS.” Principal Ryan Cumback

A spokesperson for the Charleston County School District said they are aware of an “extremely offensive and distasteful prank” done by students of different racial backgrounds on Wednesday.

“School administrators have taken swift action and handled discipline per district protocol,” school district spokesperson Andy Pruitt said.

Charleston Police Department says the matter is being handled by the school, and the students involved will not face any criminal charges.