SC State Fair returning in October with enhanced safety measures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina State Fair on Monday announced that it will take place October 13-24, 2021.

The fair moved to a drive-thru format in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s fair will be back to its regular format, but will have enhanced safety measures.

The fair will follow Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines as well as state and local mask guidelines, “have increased hand sanitation stations, offer limited contact payment options, provide increased cleaning protocols, and display hygiene signage throughout the Fairgrounds.”

General manager Nancy Smith said that fairgoers are asked “to evaluate their own potential risk of exposure to COVID-19 before choosing to attend, knowing that vaccines remain the best protection from the virus.”

In addition to the enhanced health protocols, the fair will have enhanced safety protocols as well, including:

A large contingent of law enforcement on the grounds from open to close every day of the fair.

Updated metal detector technology.

A new mandatory clear bag policy. This policy is similar to those implemented throughout Columbia, S.C., and across the country, complying with a new level of security expected of large, heavily-attended events and festivals.

Additions to general grounds security.

Updated Youth Admission policy.

