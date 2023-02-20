HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Two more clients who say they had their money stolen by a former bank CEO and Alex Murdaugh have settled part of their case.

Sisters Hannah Plyler and Alania Spohn officially reached an agreement with Palmetto State Bank to end that part of their civil lawsuit.

Russell Laffitte, then CEO of the bank, was the financial guardian for the girls after a 2005 accident that left their mom and brother dead.

They say instead of protecting their seven-figure settlement, Laffitte used the money to pay off his debts and make loans to Murdaugh.

The sisters have not settled with Laffitte, who was convicted of various charges in federal court last November.