SC sheriff’s office’s FREE Valentines and Crimes Sweepstakes: Have an ex who has committed a crime?

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Valentine’s Day is almost here. Do you have an ex who you know has committed a crime or has an outstanding warrant? The Chester County Sheriff’s Office wants to hear from you!

The department shared on social media they are currently taking applicants for their free Valentines and Crimes Sweepstakes.

Chester County authorities said winners will receive a minimum one-night vacation at the 5-star Chester County Detention Center Resort. Their all-inclusive stay will start with special edition bracelets and a personalized police escort to their destination, they said.

Upon arrival, guests will experience a professional photoshoot, where their reactions will be posted online for all to see. “Look at how surprised they are!” the sheriff’s office said in their post.

Winners will reportedly be awarded the penthouse suite, complete with four walls, a toilet, and a bed. They will also receive three meals a day (delivered via top-notch room service), recreational experiences, dedicated reflection time, and more, the sheriff’s office said.

“Act fast and your ex will also receive an exclusive orange jumpsuit!” the sheriff’s office said. “This year, give them a Valentine they will never forget. Call (803) 581-5131 today!”