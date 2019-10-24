SC Sheriff regrets affair, says no crime committed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff says he regrets having an affair with a 22-year-old assistant, but that he did nothing criminally wrong.

Suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis testified Wednesday in his trial on misconduct in office charges.

Lewis says Savanah Nabors started kissing him first before they had sex in a hotel room in 2017. Nabors testified Lewis began having sex with her while she was asleep or passed out.

Prosecutors say Lewis hired Nabors after his 2016 election, paying the then 22-year-old $62,000 a year and giving her a vehicle and other perks to persuade her into a sexual relationship.

Lewis says Nabors was qualified for the job and salary, noting the person hired to be his assistant after she quit was paid even more.

Prosecutors are cross examining Lewis.