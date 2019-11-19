SC sheriff: Father accidentally fatally shot daughter, 11

EASLEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff’s report says an 11-year-old girl who died in an accidental shooting this weekend was shot by her father.

The Greenville News reports witnesses told authorities that the father of Kylee Dawn Woods trying to unload a handgun when it discharged and hit the girl.

The sheriff’s document obtained Monday says family and friends were shooting at targets and plastic bottles at their home in Easley when it happened on Saturday.

Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark called it a “tragedy.” Chief Deputy Chad Brooks said foul play isn’t suspected. No charges have been filed, and authorities didn’t release the father’s identity.