SC sheriff, deputies plead not guilty in federal court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A suspended South Carolina sheriff and two deputies have pleaded not guilty to excessive use of force, misusing public money and other charges.

News outlets report Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood, Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse and Lt. Johnny Richard Neal were arraigned in federal court on Tuesday.

The three are accused of wrestling a suspect to the ground and conspiring to cover it up last year.

An indictment also accuses Underwood and Sprouse of misusing agency funds to take relatives on expensive trips, among other charges.