SC senators hear rules on spending $2.5B in federal relief

South Carolina Sen. Ross Turner, R-Greenville, speaks at a Senate subcommittee discussing how to spend the state’s $2.5 billion share of federal COVID-19 relief money on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Lawmakers hope to finalize the spending plan in a special session this fall. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A small group of South Carolina senators is starting discussions on how to spend $2.5 billion of federal COVID-19 relief.

The Senate American Rescue Plan Act Subcommittee met for the first time Tuesday. The senators mostly heard about the rules and limitations on how the money can be spent.

They heard a world of possibilities like fixing water and sewer problems or extending service or giving government employees a pandemic bonus.

There are things the money can’t be used for. They include lowering taxes, shoring up a pension or legal settlements.