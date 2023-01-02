BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina State Sen. Tom Davis was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday.

According to officials, moments after leaving a social gathering where alcohol was consumed, Davis recognized he should not be driving.

Davis then pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot, disengaged it and sat in it for over an hour. At this point, he was approached by a Lexington Police Department officer and was ticketed.

Davis cooperated with the officer and was not charged with driving under the influence.

Davis released the following statement following being ticketed: