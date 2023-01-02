BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina State Sen. Tom Davis was ticketed for public intoxication on Sunday.
According to officials, moments after leaving a social gathering where alcohol was consumed, Davis recognized he should not be driving.
Davis then pulled his vehicle into a nearby parking lot, disengaged it and sat in it for over an hour. At this point, he was approached by a Lexington Police Department officer and was ticketed.
Davis cooperated with the officer and was not charged with driving under the influence.
Davis released the following statement following being ticketed:
I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened last night and I want to say I’m sorry to my family and to my constituents. I’m not going to deflect or excuse this mistake,” Sen. Davis said. “Instead, I am going to learn from it and move forward with a greater sense of responsibility.” “I look forward to the opportunity to prove to my family and my constituents that I have learned from this mistake.Sen. Tom Davis (District 46)