SC senator gets 7-year wish for medical marijuana debate

South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, prepares to begin a debate on legalizing medical marijuana in the state on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Davis has been fighting for a floor debate on his proposal for seven years. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has started a debate on medical marijuana. Sen. Tom Davis has dedicated more than seven years of his legislative career to getting the debate that started Wednesday.

The Beaufort Republican’s bill says his proposal would be one of the most conservative medical marijuana laws in the country.

People using medical marijuana could not smoke it but would have to use oils, salves, patches or vaporizers.

Doctors would have to meet patients in person, checking for any history of substance abuse.

But there is plenty of opposition from law enforcement, religious groups and fellow Republicans who think the bill would open the door to legalizing recreational marijuana use.