COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has unanimously passed a $2 billion income tax cut and rebate bill, setting up what will likely be intense negotiations with the House over the $1 billion tax cut it passed last month.

The proposal would send a rebate of at least $100 to everyone who files an income tax return in South Carolina, Taxpayers who do owe state income tax would get that amount back up to $700.

It cuts the state’s top income tax rate from 7% to 5.7%, The House’s tax cut bill trims the top rate from 7% to 6.5% now, eventually falling to 6%. All other brackets would collapse to 3% under the House plan.