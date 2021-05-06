SC Senate rejects open carry of guns without permits

COLUMBIA,S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators debating a bill that would allow people with concealed weapons permits to carry their guns have rejected an attempt to get rid of the requirement for the permits.
Senators voted 25-21 against the so-called constitutional carry amendment after several hours of debate on Wednesday.
It would have allow anyone who can legally own a gun to carry it anywhere the weapons are legally allowed.
Senators then continued to debate the House-passed bill that would allow anyone who passes the background check and a roughly eight-hour course to get a South Carolina concealed weapons permit to carry their pistol in the open.
Senators expect a final vote on the bill Thursday.