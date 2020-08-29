SC Senate prepares to discuss COVID-19 voting changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators are getting ready to return to the Statehouse to discuss changes to keep people safe as they vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate plans a one-day special session Wednesday to debate changes that could include expanded absentee voting to anyone for any reason and changing rules that could otherwise mean long delays in getting results.

Other ideas suggested in a letter from state Election Commission Executive Director Marci Andino are implementing early voting at polling places, dropping a requirement that a witness sign off on absentee ballots and allow absentee ballots to be dropped in special boxes instead of being mailed in or delivered in person.