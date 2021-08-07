SC Senate panel wraps redistricting hearings as House starts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A group of South Carolina senators are winding up their public hearings about how to draw new districts for South Carolina House and Senate seats as well as the U.S. House.

Meanwhile, a South Carolina House subcommittee plans its own round of 10 public hearings on redistricting starting in September.

The General Assembly is preparing to use the new 2020 U.S. Census data to draw maps for the 46 state Senate districts, 124 state House districts and seven U.S. House districts.

The data lawmakers need to draw the new maps should come out later this month.

This week’s Senate subcommittee hearings are Monday in Orangeburg; Tuesday in North Charleston; Wednesday in Conway; and Thursday in Graniteville.