SC Senate panel revives COVID-19 vaccine ban bill

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Republican leader in the South Carolina Senate is reviving a bill to prevent public employers from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey’s proposal also would fine a private company requiring the shot $7,500 per employee fired because of that mandate.

A subcommittee approved the bill Thursday, sending it to the Senate Finance Committee.

The House passed a similar bill in December.

It did not have the fine for private employers.

Business groups like the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce say they will fight the bill — saying private companies should be able to decide without penalty whether to require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.