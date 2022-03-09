COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has approved a proposal that would add the state to a list of states calling for a convention to propose specific amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

The 27-13 vote Wednesday by the Senate gave key approval to the proposal that supporters said would limit the convention to a few items.

Those include spending checks on the federal government, limiting the federal government’s jurisdiction and power, and setting term limits for Congress.

State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Isle of Palms, discusses his support of a resolution calling for a convention to propose a balanced budget and term limit amendments to the U.S. Constitution on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

A man dressed as Uncle Sam sits outside the South Carolina Senate chamber as senators debate a proposal that would add South Carolina to a list of states calling for a U.S. constitutional convention to consider term limits and a balanced budget requirement watch the state Senate debate on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

South Carolina state senators discuss a bill calling for a convention to propose a balanced budget and term limit amendments to the U.S. Constitution on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Supporters of a proposal that would add South Carolina to a list of states calling for a U.S. constitutional convention to consider term limits and a balanced budget requirement watch the state Senate debate on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

State Sens. Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, left, and Luke Rankin. R-Myrtle Beach, right, talk during a debate on a resolution calling for a convention to propose a balanced budget and term limit amendments to the U.S. Constitution on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

State Sen. Ronnie Sabb, D-Greeleyville, discusses his opposition to a resolution calling for a convention to propose a balanced budget and term limit amendments to the U.S. Constitution on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Columbia, S.C.. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

Opponents, including two Republicans, said a convention couldn’t be limited and could make sweeping changes to the Constitution.

Nearly 20 states have passed similar measures. The U.S. Constitution requires two-thirds of states, or 34, to call for the convention.