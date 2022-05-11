COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have unanimously approved a compromise that would allow the state to hold true early voting.

Senators decided Wednesday to add qualifications for election board members and the executive director and give legislative leaders permission to ask a court to let them kick out anyone who doesn’t meet those requirements.

They dropped their initial insistence for the Senate to approve the governor’s appointments to the state election board.

Both the House and governor said the bill could not pass in that form. Senators would still get to vote on the executive director. Senators say House leadership would back the changes.