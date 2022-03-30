COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate has given a key approval to a bill that would allow some poorer or disabled students taxpayer money to attend a private school or a public school outside their district.

The 25-15 vote late Wednesday overcomes a big hurdle that advocates for school choice and vouchers have been trying to top in the state for nearly two decades.

After one more routine vote, the bill goes to the House, which has been more agreeable to the idea in the past.

The bill provides up to $6,000 in state money each year and is limited to students whose family income is low enough to make them eligible for Medicaid and students who have disabilities.