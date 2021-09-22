SC school mask mandate ban disrupts learning, groups say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Health care workers and educators in South Carolina are doubling down on calls for lawmakers to roll back a provision that bans masks in schools.

Pediatricians, school nurses and teachers on Tuesday described the toll the coronavirus pandemic is taking on students and in children’s hospitals.

They want lawmakers to repeal a state rule that prevents school districts from using state money to enforce a rule requiring masks.

More than 88,000 students and staff have been quarantined this school year so far.

Schools have recorded nearly 21,000 COVID-19 cases this fall, almost 7,000 more than they counted all of last year.