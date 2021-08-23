SC school district employees die of COVID-19, SC for ED reports

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Three employees with Dorchester School District have died from COVID-19, SC for ED reports. SC for ED is a educator created organization promoting education and empowering teachers.

Beth Collins, cheer coach at Summerville High School, and Carla White, cafeteria manager at Flowertown Elementary School have passed away from COVID-19 earlier this week, SC for ED officials say.

We are saddened to hear of the loss of Beth Collins, a coach at Summerville High School, who passed away from Covid earlier this week. Please keep her family close in your heart as they navigate this sorrow.

We are saddened to hear of the loss of Carla White, a cafeteria manager at Flowertown Elementary School. Carla passed away from Covid this week. Please keep her family close in your heart as they navigate this sorrow.

In addition, Clair Baisley, who taught at Knightsville Elementary for seven years, passed away, just after accepting an assistant principal position at Spann Elementary.

We are saddened to hear of the loss of Clair Baisley, who just accepted an AP job at Spann Elementary after teaching at Knightsville Elementary for 7 years. Clair passed away from Covid earlier this weekend. Please keep her family close in your heart as they navigate this sorrow.

This story is developing with updates to come as new information becomes available.

