SC school bus evacuated due to pepper spray

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) — A Greenville County, South Carolina school bus was evacuated Tuesday and one student was taken to the hospital after a canister of pepper spray went off on the bus.

GCS officials tell us that at approximately 4:45 p.m. a bus pulled over on CCC Camp Road near Greer High School after a canister of pepper spray went off on the bus, affecting students’ ability to breathe.

Nine students as well as the driver were checked by emergency medical services due to their proximity to the spray, according to Tim Waller with Greenville County Schools.

One student was taken to the hospital.

The student who had the pepper spray said it went off accidentally, the district said.

Greenville County Schools said they were going to check video from the bus to confirm if it was an accident.

