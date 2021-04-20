SC residents asked to halt outside burnings Wednesday, Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolinians are being encouraged to halt any outside burning on Wednesday and Thursday, the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) said.

The commission issued a statewide Red Flag Fire Alert that goes into effect Wednesday morning at 7.

“With the National Weather Service predicting steady winds at 15-20 mph and relative humidity values as low as 25%, we really want to ask people to consider postponing their outdoor burning until the weekend when conditions improve,” SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones said. “Low relative humidity presents enough wildfire risk on its own, but when coupled with sustained winds for two consecutive days, the need for vigilance is very much heightened.”

SCFC said the red flag is put in place when burning outside presents an “elevated” risk of wildfires. The alert is expected to be lifted by Friday.

“A Red Flag Fire Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning… However, a Red Flag Fire Alert does trigger certain county or local ordinances that restrict outdoor fires, so residents should contact their local fire departments to check whether such restrictions apply in their areas,” SCFC said in a Facebook post.