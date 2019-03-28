SC Rep. Joe Cunningham introduces bill banning offshore drilling on Atlantic and Pacific Coasts

S.C. Rep. Joe Cunningham says he has introduced a bill banning offshore drilling on the Atlantic and Pacific Coasts. The bill known as the Coastal and Marine Economies Protection Act would permanently ban oil and gas leasing off the coast of the Pacific and Atlantic.

In a statement from his office, Cunningham says, “I’ve been clear from the very beginning that our beaches, businesses, and way of life should not be for sale. South Carolinians want nothing to do with offshore drilling and the devastating threat it poses to our vibrant natural resources. I am proud to have the support of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, advocates and organizations up and down South Carolina and across both the Atlantic and Pacific coastlines. It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead this bipartisan bill across the finish line to ban offshore drilling off our coast once and for all.”

