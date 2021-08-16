SC principal arrested, placed on administrative leave

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg school Principal has been arrested and placed on administrative leave.

Principal of Meeting Street Academy Kyndran Hilton was arrested by Spartanburg Police on Saturday, Aug. 14 for third degree domestic violence, according to detention center records.

According to an incident report, the victim claims Hilton strangled them, scratched their back and bit their shoulder in an argument.

Meeting Street Academy released a statement Monday morning.

“The team member about whom you inquired is currently on administrative leave until further information becomes available. As we enter into our fourth week of school, we will continue to do what we always do: serve our students and families with everything we have.” Meeting Street Academy

Hilton has been released from the detention center.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.