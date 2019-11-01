SC post office investigates white supremacist recruitment letter

MYRTLE BEACH-FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A South Carolina woman says she received a recruitment letter from a white supremacist group.

When Sharon (who did not want to release her last name) received a white supremacist recruitment letter in the mail, she decided to take a stand. She reported the letter to Horry County Police, who referred her to the post office.

The post office couldn’t give out any information on who the P.O. box belongs to. However, they did send copies of the letter to give to their investigative unit.

Sharon says she also reported the letter to an FBI tip line and encourages others to do the same.

