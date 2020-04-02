SC officer parodies ‘Pitch Perfect’ song in reminder about social distancing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A detention center officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department is reminding people about social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak with a parody to a song from the movie “Pitch Perfect.”
Officer A. Guadagno’s version “While This Lasts” is a parody on the song “Cups” from the 2012 movie “Pitch Perfect.”
Watch Officer Guadagno’s parody above.
