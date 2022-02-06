SC offers lifetime hunting license for killing tagged coyote

Any hunter who successfully takes and reports a tagged coyote will be rewarded with a free lifetime license. (USFWS photo)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina wildlife officials have released 16 more coyotes with a special tag and if hunters kill them, they can get a free hunting license for life.

The Department of Natural Resources has been releasing the tagged coyotes since 2016, when the lawmakers created the program to help limit the population of the animals.

Coyotes attack deer and have caused a 30% decrease in the deer population in South Carolina in the past two decades.

The wildlife agency says coyotes can also attack other small game and pets. Wildlife agents have tagged 96 coyotes since the program started and only about half have been claimed.