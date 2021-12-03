SC nurse created fake COVID vaccine cards, indictment says

by: AP News

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An employee of a South Carolina skilled nursing and rehabilitation center has been indicted on federal charges of creating false COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Tammy McDonald pleaded not guilty Thursday — the same day the indictment was unsealed.

She is a registered nurse and nursing director at a center in Columbia.

The center was not named in the indictment.

McDonald’s attorney, Jim Griffin, says she made one or two false vaccination cards to help a relative at the University of South Carolina who has “anti-vaccination beliefs.” He says McDonald is vaccinated and received no money for creating the cards.

