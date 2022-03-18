COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Corrections on Friday announced that it has been approved to carry out execution by firing squad amid a shortage of lethal injection drugs.
Legislation requiring inmates to choose between the electric chair, firing squad, and lethal injection drugs (if available) was passed into law in 2021. However, the necessary facilities for carrying out executions by firing squad were not available at the time that legislation took effect.
After $53,600 worth of updates, “the Capital Punishment Facility at Broad River Correctional Institution has been renovated to include the capacity to perform an execution by firing squad.”
A metal chair with restraints was added in the corner of the death chamber for the inmate to sit during the execution. The chair is “away from the current electric chair, which cannot be moved.” The chair faces a wall with a rectangular opening roughly 15 feet away. The firing squad will stand behind the wall and fire through the opening.
Bullet-resistant glass was also installed between the witness room and the death chamber. Witnesses will be able to see the right side of the inmate, but will not have a head-on view. Witnesses will not be able to see the firing squad.
Additionally, protocols for carrying out death by firing squad have been finalized. SCDC provided the following overview:
- Members of the firing squad will be volunteer SCDC employees that meet certain qualifications.
- Three firing squad members will be behind a wall with rifles facing the inmate through an opening. All three rifles will be loaded.
- The inmate will wear a prison-issued uniform and be escorted into the chamber.
- The inmate will be allowed to make a last statement.
- The inmate will be strapped to the chair and a hood will be placed over the inmate’s head.
- A small aim point will be placed over the inmate’s heart by a member of the execution team.
- The warden will read the execution order, then the execution team will fire.
- After the execution team fires, a doctor will examine the inmate to confirm death.