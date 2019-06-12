SC mother of 5 children killed by ex-husband asks court to spare his life Video

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The mother of five children who were killed by her ex-husband says he should not receive the death penalty.

Timothy Jones, Jr. was found guilty of strangling and beating his five children to death at his home in Red Bank, South Carolina in 2014.

Jones then drove around for nine days, before he eventually dumped the children's bodies in rural Alabama.

His ex-wife Amber Kyzer took the stand Tuesday and asked jurors not to sentence Jones to death.

While she expressed anger at Jones, she pleaded for his life on behalf of her children.

"He did not show my children mercy by any means, but my kids loved him and if I'm speaking on behalf of my kids and not myself, that's what I would have to say. I'm not here for me. The mom in me wants him to feel everything that I feel, that my kids felt. Nothing justifies, nothing justifies what you've done."

More testimony is expected Wednesday.