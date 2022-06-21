(AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed a law to allow doctors, nurses and medical students to deny performing procedures that violate their conscience.

LGBTQ advocacy groups expressed concerns Tuesday that the law signed by the GOP governor on June 17 would disproportionately impact LGBTQ people and restrict their healthcare access.

But proponents of the law argue that healthcare professionals should not have to perform procedures for which they have moral, ethical or religious objections.

Lawmakers say commonly rejected procedures listed in other states include abortion, certain contraception procedures, genetic experimentation, death penalty executions and the sterilization of minors.