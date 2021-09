DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – A Darlington, South Carolina man will spend his life in prison after he was found guilty of murder.

Deangelo Laqawn Thomas, 28, has been found guilty of murder for a 2018 shooting, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements. Clements said the jury quickly came to a decision.

Thomas was accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Vernita White at her house on Middleton Street in October 2018 in Florence.