SC man sentenced for looting after Hurricane Florence

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pawleys Island, S.C. man was sentenced Aug. 23 to 20 years in prison for looting after Hurricane Florence, according to a release sent Wednesday by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Coleman Jack Tudor, 35, of Pawleys Island, pleaded guilty to looting under a state of emergency, four counts of second-degree burglary non-violent, and two counts of first-degree burglary, according to the solicitor’s office. He pleaded guilty on the day trial was supposed to begin, which was delayed due to COVID-19.

Honorable Circuit Court Judge Frank R. Addy, Jr., sentenced Tudor to 20 years in prison on the charges of first-degree burglary, according to the solicitor’s office. He must serve 85% of the sentence before he’s eligible for supervised release. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison on the rest of the charges, which will run concurrent to the 20-year sentence.

Tudor was arrested by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office a week after the burglaries after DNA evidence was found in one of the homes. Some of the stolen property was also located in a storage unit rented by Tudor, according to the solicitor’s office.

“Looting during a mandatory evacuation will not be tolerated in Georgetown County,” Solicitor Jerry Richardson said. “Our citizens should not have to worry about someone stealing from them while they are trying to protect their lives from a hurricane.”