SC man killed in skydiving accident in NC

SALISBURY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Boiling Springs, SC man, who was an experienced skydiver, was tragically killed in a skydiving accident Monday afternoon in Salisbury, NC, authorities said.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, July 12, at Piedmont Skydiving located at 520 Airport Road in Salisbury.

Rowan County officials said the skydiver, identified as Brandon James Price, 31, of Boiling Springs, SC, was an experienced skydiver. He was doing a solo jump and doing mid-flight tricks, when he got stuck upside down.

Price was unable to regain control of his parachute and struck the ground causing significant injuries, authorities said. Witnesses at the scene called 911 and began CPR on Price.

A short time later, EMS arrived at the scene and took over CPR, but at 2:02 p.m. Price was pronounced dead.

The Criminal Investigation Division with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location and have taken over this case. There appears to be no foul play and the death appears to be accidental.