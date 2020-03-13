LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina murder suspect has been released on bond after spending nearly two years locked up.
Devon Demarco Rembert, 18, of Hartsville, bonded out of the Darlington County jail on Thursday after being charged in April 2018 for the shooting death of a teenager in Lamar. His bond was $65,000.
Rembert was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime when he was 16. His bond was denied during repeated attempts in the past.
Germaine McCoy, who was 18 at the time of his death, died at the scene of the shooting near Cambridge Apartments.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- SC man charged with murder released on bond after 2 years in jail
- SC prisons cancel all visitation to inmates; access to calls ensured
- Venezolanos detenidos en EEUU viven una pesadilla
- CEPAL: Coronavirus golpeará economía latinoamericana
- Sheriff: Unattended boy sets self on fire; mother arrested