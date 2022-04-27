COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A Columbia man was arrested this week for alleged lottery fraud.

Warrants from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) show Willie Lee Moses II, 36, attempted to turn in two stolen scratch-off lottery tickets on Aug. 30 at a convenience store in Columbia.

Investigators say the tickets were previously stolen during a burglary at a Kwik Mart on Peach Orchard Road in Sumter County.

Moses redeemed the stolen tickets and received cash payouts totaling $85.

Authorities said Moses was identified from video recordings and through a request for information from deputies in Sumter County.

SLED agents arrested Moses on Monday on three counts of intent to defraud, counterfeit, or alter game tickets.

The agency was asked to investigate at the request of the South Carolina Education Lottery.