SC Legislature OKs delaying budget; plans big Sept. return

FILE – In this April 8, 2020 file photo, personal bottles of hand sanitizer sit on the desk of each South Carolina House member ahead of a special one-day legislative session in Columbia, S.C. lawmakers had planned to meet for a few hours Wednesday so they wouldn’t have to meet again until at least the summer to avoid the coronavirus. But a breakdown means at least one of the chambers will have to return before July 1 and pass a bill allowing the state to continue operating without a budget or South Carolina will shut down.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have passed a resolution allowing state government to keep spending after the fiscal year ends and a proposal giving them a wide range of items they can take up in a special session.

They then ended te regular session and may not be back before mid-September.

The budget bill passed Tuesday sets aside $175 million in money for emergency COVID-19 spending, including safety for the June 9 primary and contact tracing of new COVID-19 cases.

Two abortion protesters stand outside the South Carolina House chambers on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina. The General Assembly came back into session to discuss a resolution to allow the state to keep spending after the end of the fiscal year to have more time to write a budget after the economic crash from the coronavirus. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins)

The General Assembly also passed a bill allowing it to come back to write a new budget to deal with economic problems from the coronavirus, any other COVID-19 matters and any bill passed by either the House or Senate.