SC leaders want to update state's child marriage laws Video

Several South Carolina lawmakers are trying to update the state's marriage laws--specifically the part pertaining to age requirements.

More than 5,000 girls under the age of 18 have been married in South Carolina over the past 20 years.

Union advocates say are linked to detrimental consequences.

Ann Warner, CEO of Women's Rights and Empowerment Network, says, "Girls who marry when they're children are more likely to be victims of domestic violence, more likely to get divorced early, suffer mental and physical health consequences in their lives and they're more likely to live in poverty."

So, South Carolina lawmakers are looking to rework current laws on the books.

Right now in South Carolina the legal age to get married without parental consent is 18-years-old, but ambiguity in the law allows girls younger than 16 to get married.

Senator Katrina Shealy (R, Lexington), "So, if you are 13-years-old and you get pregnant and your mother or father signs for you, you can get married. Well to me, if you're 13-years-old, somewhere along the line there's some statutory rape there."

A bill filed by Senator Shealy would get rid of those pregnancy exceptions and keep the minimum age at 16 with parental consent. Senator Shealy is also drafting a separate bill that would raise the minimum age for marriage to 18 without any exceptions.

Child marriage is a lot more common than one would think. Only two states have completely outlawed child marriage by raising the age to 18 without any exceptions. In North Carolina, a pregnant teen can get married as young as 14 with the consent of a judge.

