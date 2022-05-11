COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The clock is ticking for some legislation at the South Carolina State House.

The legislative session ends Thursday. Both the House and Senate will be busy working to pass bills before the end of session.

Some bills coming down to the wire include a University of South Carolina Board of Trustees reform bill, early voting and elections reform bill, and a bill that creates a program that allows public funds to cover tuition at private schools.

Any bill that doesn’t become law, will need to go through the legislative process again next year.

The Senate voted to pass a Sine Die resolution. It lays out why the Senate could come back to Columbia during the summer. It is now headed to the House. If it isn’t approved by Thursday, the Governor can call back lawmakers for a special session.

Senators voted to include the budget, the Governor’s vetoes, and abortion-related bills in the resolution.

Tuesday, the Senate voted to approve a bill that would expand medical right of conscience laws in the state.

Late Tuesday, the House voted to return a bill that creates a pilot education savings a