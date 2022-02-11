SC lawmakers want to make it easier for caregivers to access a child’s birth certificate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — South Carolina lawmakers have filed a bill that would streamline the process for caregivers in the state to get a copy of a child’s birth certificate.

John and his wife Cassandra Martin are kinship caregivers from the Upstate. They were in Columbia to voice their support for S.1025.

This week, a Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee voted to send the bill to the full committee.

The Martins said when they became kinship caregivers they requested a copy of their child’s birth certificate so they could enroll him in daycare.

John said it took over a year to get the copy, “It was court date after court date.” Cassandra was out of work for a year to stay at home with their child the family says.

If this bill were to pass it would help family like theirs, the Martins said, “He’s not old enough to play t-ball yet but one day he will be since we have his birth certificate now.”

Sen. Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg) said the bill would help a families enroll a child in school, sports and to get state IDs. According to Hutto, the legislation was filed after hearing from caregivers from across the state who have faced some issues trying to get a copy of the birth certificate.

“Basically this expands the pool of people who can apply to obtain a birth certificate on behalf of a child,” Sen. Hutto said.

According to the legislation these people would be able to apply for a copy of a birth certificate:

a person or agency that has current legal custody of a registrant by any currently-effective order of a court of competent jurisdiction, including a temporary order

the Department of Social Services for any individual or registrant in foster care or its legal custody;

a caregiver, including a kinship caregiver, providing care to a child pursuant to any currently-effective order of a court of competent jurisdiction, including a temporary order

an attorney representing the registrant or, if the parent is listed on the registrant’s birth certificate, the registrant’s parent

subject to the Department’s verification process, on behalf of a homeless child or youth served by them:

a director or designee of a South Carolina governmental agency or a nonprofit organization registered with the South Carolina Secretary of State’s Office that receives public or private funding to provide services to the homeless

a South Carolina school district’s McKinney-Vento liaison for homeless children or youth

S.1025 would also allow the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) to obtain certified copies of a birth certificate from DHEC without court orders or other third-party records.

The bill is backed by both agencies and other partners according to Sen. Hutto.

“This is going to help remove barriers. At the end of the day, we want folks to be able to enroll their kinship care families in child care,” said DSS Director of Communications and External Affairs Connelly-Anne Ragley. “We want them to go to school and put them on their medical insurance if needed and we want them to join the workforce.”

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee has the bill on their agenda for their next meeting Thursday.