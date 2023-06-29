COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The United States Supreme Court struck down affirmative action for college admissions Thursday morning.

We reached out to some of South Carolina’s higher education institutions about the ruling. We received statements from the University of South Carolina and Clemson University Thursday.

Officials with the schools said they will comply with the change.

USC President Michael Amiridis wrote:

“The University of South Carolina remains steadfast in its continuing commitment to compliance with the law and to a campus environment that supports and respects individuals with a variety of life experiences, including first-generation students, active-duty military and veterans, students with disabilities, and those from underrepresented backgrounds. We will continue to welcome qualified students who contribute to our diverse university learning environment and embrace a student body that reflects the people and communities that make up our state and our nation.” Michael Amiridis, USC President

A spokesperson for Clemson sent this statement Thursday morning:

Clemson University takes a holistic approach to admissions, following the requirements of the law. Clemson will abide by applicable court rulings as we continue to encourage all talented students from South Carolina and elsewhere to attend Clemson. Joe Galbraith, Associate Vice President, Communications

While speaking with reporters in Columbia Thursday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) had said he had not reviewed the ruling just yet, but believed it was the right decision.

“I think all our schools are very eager to educate the people of South Carolina,” said McMaster. “They’ll do whatever they can with scholarships and programs to make sure all our people can go as far as they want to go and I’m confident that will continue.”

Some South Carolina Democratic lawmakers voiced their concerns about the ruling.

“I would appreciate if those absurdly opposing affirmative action addressed how the systemic denial of healthcare, employment and governmental assistance like the GI Bill for education and housing impacted generations of Blacks, while others pass on benefits in the name of legacy,” Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC District 6) wrote on Twitter.