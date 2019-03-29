SC lawmakers seek to address bullying in schools Video

COLUMBIA, S.C. - It's still unclear what started the fatal fight between Raniya Wright and the other student at the Colleton County school, but the incident has reopened conversations about bullying.

Georgiaree Godfrey spoke with lawmakers on Thursday who are reacting to the tragedy and outlining legislation that would address bullying.

Rep. Michael Rivers (D) of Beaufort said, "Shocked, disappointment, sadness--all of those evolved and I would say a little anger also."

The death of a Colleton County 5th grader following a fight at Forest Hills elementary school has many people at a loss of words.

Last year, an anti-bullying bill requiring parents to attend counseling with their child failed. This year, lawmakers continue to push for new programs and additional mental health counseling.

Ja Moore (D) of Berkeley added, "It's creating a culture and awareness of mental health in schools."

Right now, South carolina has a little more than 700 school based mental health counselors in the state's 1,200 schools.

Lawmakers have filed four bills that require bullying reporting and ouline procedures for investigations.

Data from the department of education shows since the beginning of the school year there have been seven reported fights and seven other confrontations at Forest Hills Elementary.

And a student survey reveals 58 percent of students said they've seen a student get bullied at the school while 38 percent said they've been bullied at school.

Senator Mike Fanning (D) of Fairfield said, "As a parent, as a legislator, as a former teacher, it breaks our heart what has happened. It used to be the safest place were churches and schools. And it's unfortunate that people have a fear when their child goes off to school."

The bullying bills filed for this session will probably not make it for a vote until next year. However, the Department of Education says bullying is included in the district student conduct policy.









